SIA flight from Dhaka lands in Myanmar due to engine trouble

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Dhaka was diverted to Mandalay as a result of a technical issue with one of the aircraft’s engines, SIA said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 7).

SIA said flight SQ449 arrived in Myanmar at around 3.30pm local time (5pm Singapore time) on Wednesday. There were 190 passengers on board the flight.

“As engineers on ground require time to address the technical issue, a replacement aircraft will be deployed to Mandalay to transport passengers and crew to Singapore,” said the press release.

SIA told Channel NewsAsia that the flight is estimated to depart Mandalay at 12.10am local time on Thursday, and is scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 4.40am Singapore time, about 10 hours behind schedule.