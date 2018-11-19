Paris-bound SIA flight forced to turn back to Changi due to 'technical issue'

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines flight bound for Paris was forced to turn back to Changi Airport on Monday (Nov 19) due to a loss of cabin pressure.

Flight SQ336 departed from Singapore and was originally meant to arrive in the French capital at 7.15am, Paris time (2.15pm, Singapore time).

The plane had to turn back "shortly after departure" and landed back at Changi Airport around 2.30am, according to a Singapore Airlines spokesperson.



Screengrab of SQ336's route from flight tracking website Flightradar24.

After a change of aircraft, the flight took off again at 6am and is expected to land in Paris at 12.17pm (Paris time) - about five hours later than it was originally scheduled to arrive.

None of the passengers or crew members were injured, said the spokesperson.

A photo circulating on social media appeared to show that oxygen masks had been deployed on the flight.

According to Twitter user @jcgrenoble, who tweeted the image, the flight had to make an emergency landing following a "decompression incident".

@airfrance @SingaporeAir what is going on with SIN-CDG AF0257 cancelled for technical problems. then SQ336 has to do emergency landing following decompression incident! Both Boeing 777!!! will i make it at the third trial in 2h??? Not reassuring! Would prefer flying airbus! pic.twitter.com/0MRfdqbIB3 — Jean C (@jcgrenoble) November 18, 2018

According to his tweets, he was transferred to the Singapore Airlines flight after an Air France flight from Singapore to Paris was cancelled "for technical problems".

The twitter user also posted a picture of a letter directed at customers on board SQ336.

"We apologise for the delay to this flight. This is due to a technical issue," read the letter.

@airfrance @SingaporeAir Congrats to Sing. Airline with well organised care for passenger while waiting and already a survey to get feedback. 1-0 for SA. AF flight cancellation was much more chaotique and no request for feedback. Well i guess here it is! pic.twitter.com/oKh1MxxZaa — Jean C (@jcgrenoble) November 18, 2018



