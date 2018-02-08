SIA's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft to serve Osaka

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines' (SIA) has picked Osaka, Japan as the first destination for its new Boeing 787-10 fleet.

The national carrier announced on Thursday (Feb 8), that services are expected to begin in May 2018.

SIA will be the world's first airline to operate the 787-10 fleet and has ordered 49 aircraft from US aviation giant.

The first aircraft is due for delivery from Boeing's production facility in Charleston, South Carolina, next month.



The 787-10 can carry up to 330 people.

The SIA also signed a contract with Boeing to use electronic logbooks on its 777 and 787 airliners recently at the Singapore Airshow.



Advertisement