SIA's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner features revamped seats in economy class

The airline is investing S$458 million (US$350 million) in the introduction of the new cabin products for the first 20 aircraft.

SINGAPORE: Economy Class passengers on board Singapore Airline's (SIA) latest aircraft will get to enjoy "ergonomically-designed" contour backrests with "six-way adjustable" headrests, said the national carrier on Wednesday (Mar 26).

Following the arrival of its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in Singapore, SIA issued a media release saying that it is investing S$458 million (US$350 million) in the introduction of the new cabin products for the first 20 aircraft. The airline has a firm order of 49 units for this type of aircraft.



“The new products were the result of a series of consultations with customers, and from working closely with our seat designers and manufacturers," said SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong. "We are confident that the new regional cabin products, with full-flat beds in Business Class and the many new features in Economy Class, will offer our customers a more comfortable in-flight experience even on the shortest flights.”

The new Boeing 787-10 features a total of 337 seats, with 36 in business class and 301 in economy class, SIA said.



Economy class seats are arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration. Each seat comes with a headrest that has "foldable wings" to provide enhanced neck support. Monitors for Economy Class passengers each measures at 11.6 inches.



Meanwhile, passengers on board business class will get to relax on 76-inch fully-flat beds and have direct aisle access.

Singapore Airline's Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner features Business Class seats that can recline into a fully-flat bed. (Photo: Singapore Airlines)

Each business class seat measures 26 inches in width and comes with retractable armrests. Centre seats come with adjustable dividers to provide passengers with a "customised level of privacy" and an 18-inch touchscreen monitor powered by Panasonic's latest eX3 system.



Other cabin products include a personalised in-flight entertainment experience via the "mKrisWorld" platform, which offers content recommendations based on preferences and browser history. The aircraft is also equipped with in-flight WiFi supported by Panasonic's Global Communication Services and GSM phone services provided by Aeromobile.



The new Dreamliner will be used for flights that take up to eight hours, with Osaka and Perth being the first two scheduled destinations from May. The aircraft will also fly on selected flights to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur for crew training purposes.

