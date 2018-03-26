SIA welcomes new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner; flights to Osaka, Perth from May

The new 787-10 features a total of 337 seats across its Business and Economy classes. It measures 68 metres in length and is made using lightweight composite materials.

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has taken delivery of the first of its 49 Boeing 787-10 aircraft, which is due to enter commercial service in April, it said in a news release on Monday (Mar 26).

The new aircraft will be used for flights that take up to eight hours, with Osaka and Perth being the first two scheduled destinations from May. The aircraft will also fly on selected flights to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur for crew training purposes.

During a ceremony at Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said, “It is an honour for us to be the world’s first airline to take delivery of this amazing aircraft. The 787-10 is indeed a magnificent piece of engineering and truly a work of art."

The event was also attended by Mr Kevin McAllister, the Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, Mr Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce Director Customers and Services, along with some three thousand Boeing employees and invited guests.

"Customers can look forward to customisable lighting preferences with large electronically dimmable windows, cleaner air, and a quieter and smoother ride," SIA said in the release.

The new aircraft will be unveiled in Singapore at an arrival ceremony on Mar 28 after the aircraft's delivery flight from North Charleston, via Osaka. Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport, Mr Khaw Boon Wan, will be gracing the event as the guest of honour.

Additionally, SIA also has a firm order for 20 Boeing 777-9s, which are due for delivery from the 2021/22 financial year.

