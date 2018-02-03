Bomb hoax delays Singapore Airlines flight from Taipei

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Taipei to Singapore was delayed due to a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.

Flight SQ879 departed Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport at 5.45pm on Friday (Feb 2) and arrived in Singapore at about 10.35pm, about half an hour later than scheduled, according to flight tracking website Flightaware.com.

An SIA spokesperson confirmed the hoax and said the aircraft "landed uneventfully" at Singapore's Changi Airport. He declined to provide further details.

Taiwanese media reports said a woman called the Taipei police hotline from a payphone, claiming that there was a bomb on SQ879.

The plane, which was scheduled to take off at 5.35pm, was already taxiing on the runway, United Daily News reported. It eventually took off at 6.01pm after authorities determined the threat was a hoax.

The Taipei police are investigating the incident, the report said.

