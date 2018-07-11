SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines on Wednesday (Jul 11) announced that it will launch non-stop flights between Singapore and Los Angeles in November this year.

The route will use the new Airbus A350-900ULR (ultra-long-range) aircraft, SIA said in a media release.

Flight SQ38 from Singapore to Los Angeles will commence on Nov 2, with an initial three flights a week departing Singapore on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Daily operations will commence from Nov 9, after an additional A350-900ULR aircraft enters service.

A further three services a week will be added as SQ36 from Dec 7 this year. With this, the airline will fly non-stop from Singapore to Los Angeles 10 times a week, SIA said.



"With the introduction of non-stop services between Singapore and Los Angeles, SIA’s existing one-stop service to Los Angeles via Seoul will cease after Nov 30, 2018," the airline said.

"Singapore-Seoul frequency will be maintained at four flights per day with the introduction of a new Singapore-Seoul return flight from Dec 1, 2018, operating as flight SQ612."



Together with SIA's current daily one-stop service to Los Angeles via Tokyo, the airline will then fly to Los Angeles 17 times a week, it said.

MORE FLIGHTS ON SINGAPORE-SAN FRANCISCO ROUTE

Additionally, the airline said will increase daily non-stop flights between Singapore and San Francisco from seven to 10 times a week, with effect from Nov 28 this year.



"The three additional services will operate as SQ34, departing every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to San Francisco and will complement existing daily SQ32 non-stop services. Together with SIA’s current daily one-stop service to San Francisco via Hong Kong, San Francisco will also be served 17 times per week," SIA said.

With the new flights, the total frequency of SIA flights between Singapore and the US will increase to from 40 to 53 per week by December, the airline said.



“Our US services have always been popular with our customers and we are pleased to be able to provide even more travel options,” said Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong.

