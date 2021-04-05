SIA's trial of IATA travel pass 'well-received', plans to integrate framework into app from mid-2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) plans to integrate a digital health verification process into its mobile app from the middle of the year, after a recent trial of IATA's travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates was "well-received" by passengers.

SIA tested the IATA app on passengers travelling from Singapore to London between Mar 15 and Mar 28.

"The IATA travel pass app has been well received by our customers," said SIA on Monday (Apr 5) in response to queries from CNA.

"We have received positive feedback from them and are pleased to note that they are open to using the IATA travel pass app for international travel in the future," it added.

The digital travel pass, currently in the testing phase, is a mobile application that helps travellers store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines.

IATA, a global body representing about 290 airlines, plans to launch the travel pass by mid-April on the Apple platform, followed by the Android platform on a later date.

More than 20 airlines, including Qatar Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas and Korean Air, are testing the travel pass, according to IATA's website.

SIA's passengers were the first to test IATA's travel pass. The airline is now studying which other routes the IATA travel pass app may be expanded to, it told CNA.



"SIA has plans to integrate the entire digital health verification process into the SingaporeAir mobile app from mid-2021, using the IATA Travel Pass framework," it said.

"As we are ending the pilot trial and analysing the data, we are reviewing the routes that the IATA travel pass app can be implemented on. More details will be shared once available," it added.

