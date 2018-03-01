Signal fault causes delay on Downtown Line during morning rush hour
SINGAPORE: Commuters on Thursday (Mar 1) were faced with delays on the Downtown Line caused by a signalling fault, SBS Transit said.
At 6.51am, SBS Transit tweeted that train service towards Expo and Bukit Panjang stations was delayed due to a signalling fault.
Commuters could expect up to 15 minutes delay, the line's operator said, adding that recovery works were in progress.
At 7.54am, SBS Transit tweeted that free bus services were available between Bugis and Chinatown on both directions.