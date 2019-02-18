SilkAir to launch non-stop flights to Busan from May 1

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines' regional subsidiary SilkAir will soon operate non-stop flights between Singapore and Busan in South Korea, the carrier announced in a press release on Monday (Feb 18).

Starting May 1, the airline will operate four flights weekly to the country's second largest city, making it the first in South Korea to be added to SilkAir's network.

This “demonstrates (SilkAir’s) commitment to bringing customers new and exciting destinations in the Asia-Pacific region”, the carrier said in the release.

SilkAir is also the first airline to offer scheduled flights between the two cities.

The new service, which will be operated with the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, will offer both Business and Economy class cabins.

Customers will enjoy a “full-service experience” on board, said SilkAir. This includes in-flight meals, in-flight entertainment, complimentary baggage allowance and through check-in if they are connecting to or from another SilkAir or Singapore Airlines point via Singapore.

“We are pleased to introduce services to Busan, offering customers in Singapore and around the region yet another vibrant and charming destination to explore in our network,” said SilkAir Chief Executive Mr Foo Chai Woo.

“For Koreans travelling from Busan, the new route will also offer greater access and connectivity with the SilkAir and Singapore Airlines network in Asia-Pacific and beyond.”

Busan is a popular tourist destination.

Regional airline SilkAir, which merged with Singapore Airlines last year, operates about 400 weekly flights to 49 destinations in 26 countries.