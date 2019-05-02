SilkAir completes first non-stop flight from Singapore to Busan

SINGAPORE: SilkAir completed its inaugural non-stop flight to Busan on Thursday (May 2), marking the launch of its flight services to the South Korean city.



Flight MI876 departed Changi International Airport on May 1 at 11.37pm Singapore time and arrived at Gimhae International Airport at 7.07am local time (6.07am Singapore time) the following day. The flight duration was six and a half hours.



The airline said in a press release that the Singapore-Busan route will be served four times weekly, departing Singapore on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.



“SilkAir is currently the only airline offering regular services on the route. Customers can look forward to a full-service experience ... as well as through check-in if they are connecting to or from another SilkAir or Singapore Airlines point via Singapore,” the airline said.



The flights are currently operated with SilkAir’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft.



To commemorate the inaugural flight, customers were presented with gifts and certificates signed by SilkAir’s chief executive Foo Chai Woo and the commander of the flight, captain Sheldon Rasquinha.



“The launch of Busan flights marks yet another milestone for SilkAir, as it is the first South Korean city in our network,” said Mr Foo.



The launch of the Singapore-Busan route will also see the introduction of Korean in-flight meals such as bibimbap (Korean mixed rice), beef japchae (stir-fried glass noodles), chicken bulgogi and kimchi fried rice.

