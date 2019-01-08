SilkAir flight diverted back to Chiang Mai due to suspected hairline crack

SINGAPORE: A SilkAir flight had to turn back to Chiang Mai Airport on Tuesday (Jan 8) due to a suspected hairline crack in a cockpit window, resulting in a delay of more than 10 hours.

“As a precautionary measure, the flight crew decided to return to Chiang Mai in the interest of safety for checks to be carried out,” said a spokesman for Singapore Airlines (SIA).

SilkAir is SIA's regional arm and flies short to medium haul routes across Asia.

A reader informed Channel NewsAsia that flight MI701 flying from Chiang Mai in northern Thailand to Singapore had turned around and passengers were being transferred to another flight.

The SIA spokesman said that the flight, an Airbus A320, returned to Chiang Mai at 1.17pm (2.17pm Singapore time) on Tuesday. It was originally scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 3.35pm (Singapore time).

As ground engineers required time to address the technical issue, a replacement aircraft was dispatched to Chiang Mai to carry the 146 passengers and crew back to Singapore, the spokesman added.

This flight was estimated to depart Chiang Mai at 10pm on Tuesday (local time), and arrive in Singapore at 2.10am the next morning.

SIA's low-cost airline Scoot also reported a turnback on Tuesday. Scoot flight TR24 from Singapore to Melbourne returned to Changi Airport 48 minutes into the flight due to a fault detected with the aircraft’s weather radar component, SIA said.

The Boeing 787-8, which was carrying 268 passengers, landed back in Singapore at 12.49pm.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that SilkAir flight MI701 made an emergency landing when it returned to Chiang Mai. This is incorrect. The story has been corrected. We apologise for the error.

