SilkAir to be merged with Singapore Airlines after cabin revamp

The S$100 million cabin upgrades are expected to start in 2020.

SINGAPORE: SilkAir, Singapore Airlines' regional wing, will be merged with its parent brand after undergoing a major cabin upgrade, Singapore Airlines announced on Friday (May 18).

In a news release, Singapore Airlines said more than S$100 million will be invested in the multi-year cabin revamp programme which will see new lie-flat seats in Business Class and the installation of seat-back in-flight entertainment systems in both Business Class and Economy Class.

This will ensure closer product and service consistency across the SIA Group’s full-service network, the company said.



Aircraft cabin upgrades are expected to start in 2020 "due to lead times required by seat suppliers, including to complete certification processes", according to Singapore Airlines.

The merger will take place only after a sufficient number of aircraft have been fitted with the new cabin products, and specific details will be announced progressively as the programme develops and timelines are finalised, it added.

There will also be transfers of routes and aircraft between the different airlines in the portfolio, which Singapore Airlines said was "consistent with ongoing efforts to optimise the SIA Group’s network".



Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong called the announcement a "significant development to provide more growth opportunities and prepare the Group for an even stronger future".

The changes will be "positive" for customers, Mr Goh, adding that it was a major investment to ensure that Singapore Airlines' products and services continue to lead the industry across short, medium and long-haul routes.



SilkAir operates a fleet of 11 Airbus A320-family aircraft, 22 Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft. It is currently transitioning to an all-737 fleet, and serves 49 destinations in 16 countries, according to Singapore Airlines.

