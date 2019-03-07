20 more locations to get senior-friendly Silver Zone features

SINGAPORE: Senior-friendly road safety features will be installed at 20 more locations islandwide, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Mar 7).

The areas, known as Silver Zones, will be located in residential estates such as Ang Mo Kio, Potong Pasir, Tampines and Yishun, and are expected to be completed by 2020.

Such zones feature narrower roads and speed humps to slow down oncoming vehicles, as well as two-stage crossings to allow elderly pedestrians to rest at the halfway mark.

Since the scheme was first announced at the Committee of Supply debate in 2014, LTA has completed 15 Silver Zones. Statistics show that accident rates involving senior pedestrians at these zones have gone down by almost 75 per cent, LTA said.

During his Committee of Supply speech in Parliament on Thursday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said LTA will be working with the community to enhance the design of Silver Zones.

“Besides traffic calming features, there is also beautiful landscaping which makes every Silver Zone not only safer, but more beautiful,” said Mr Baey.

He noted that the Government has adopted “innovative solutions” to improve the zones, by testing three-dimensional markings at Whampoa Drive. The markings are intended to encourage motorists to reduce their speed because of the perceived narrower lane width.



Artist's impression of the 3D traffic calming markings along Whampoa Drive. (Photo: LTA)

LED road studs at zebra crossings were also installed at the zone to alert motorists to pedestrians at night.

“I urge all motorists to slow down and look out for pedestrians when approaching these areas,” said Mr Baey.

LTA said it intends to implement a total of 50 Silver Zones in residential estates by 2023.

