150 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Sim Lim Square

Screengrabs from videos circulating online after a fire broke out at Sim Lim Square. (Images: Facebook / Eddy Tan)
SINGAPORE: About 150 people were evacuated from Sim Lim Square on Monday (Jun 17) after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of the IT mall.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 1 Rochor Canal Road at about 12pm. 

The fire, which involved the contents of a rubbish bin, set off the building's sprinkler system, said SCDF. The fire was extinguished by SCDF using a hose reel.

About 150 people were evacuated before SCDF arrived.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A video circulating online shows smoke in the corridors of the building while a fire alarm can be heard in the background.

Another video shows at least two emergency response vehicles at the scene, as well as a large group of people gathered outside.

