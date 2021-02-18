Four arrested after man purportedly slashed in Simei

SINGAPORE: Three teenagers and a man were arrested after another man was purportedly slashed in Simei following a dispute, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (Feb 17).

The police received a report at about 1.15pm on Tuesday that a man was slashed by a "few unknown men" along Simei Avenue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim was purportedly slashed by an 18-year-old with a knife after a dispute, said the police.

Another 18-year-old is believed to have passed the knife to the alleged assailant before the attack. He had, with two others aged 17 and 20, allegedly kicked and punched the victim, SPF added.

Their identities were established by police officers through investigations and with the aid of CCTV images, and the four were arrested within 24 hours.

The two 18-year-olds will be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon with common intention and carrying an offensive weapon in public places.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon with common intention, the teenagers could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or a combination of such punishments.

If found guilty of carrying an offensive weapon in public places, they could be jailed for up to three years and caned with no fewer than six strokes.

Investigations against the other two men are ongoing, said SPF.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they added.