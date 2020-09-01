SimplyGo pilot programme to expand use of adult EZ-Link cards

SINGAPORE: The SimplyGo platform will be expanded to include adult EZ-Link CePAS cards, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Sep 1).

Launched in April last year, SimplyGo allows commuters to use contactless cards or mobile wallets to pay for public transport.



Currently more than 300,000 daily transport trips are paid for using SimplyGo via Mastercard, Visa and NETS Tap contactless cards.

More than 2,000 registered EZ-Link mobile app users have been invited to participate in the pilot, said LTA.



Other commuters who are interested to take part can indicate their interest through www.ezlink.com.sg/pilottrial, and those shortlisted will be provided with an upgraded EZ-Link card at no extra charge during the trial.



"The pilot trial is a crucial first step for us as we look to integrate our EZ-Link card with the SimplyGo platform through the upgraded EZ-Link card and app, so that commuters enjoy a seamless travel experience and improved services," said EZ-Link CEO Nicholas Lee.



The pilot is designed to gain insights into potential user experience improvements, before all adult EZ-Link cards can be upgraded for cardholders to access the full range of benefits of transacting digitally.



Commuters will be able to purchase upgraded EZ-Link cards next year, said LTA.



The upgraded EZ-Link cards will allow commuters to access their travel history and fare charges and submit fare refund requests via the TL SimplyGo mobile app.

Commuters can also use the EZ-Link mobile app to add value to their cards and another user’s card, such as a family member, and earn rewards points for every transaction made. Lost cards also can be blocked immediately via the app to prevent unauthorised usage.

For commuters without access to mobile apps, services such as top-ups will remain available at ticketing machines and TransitLink ticket offices.

