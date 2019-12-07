Compulsory simulator training for learner drivers, motorcyclists to start Dec 16

SINGAPORE: Learning to drive a car or ride a motorcycle? You will have to undergo compulsory simulator training starting later this month, the police said on Saturday (Dec 7).

From Dec 16, all Class 2, 2A, 2B, 3 and 3A learner motorists will have to complete the training before they are allowed to book their practical driving or riding tests.

The requirement does not apply to those who enrolled with driving schools before Dec 16.

The scenarios used in the simulator training are based on the top 10 causes of traffic accidents that often result in injuries. These include high-speed expressway cornering, cyclists in blind spots and driving or riding in wet weather conditions.

The training comprises three modules, with each taking about 15 to 20 minutes to complete. Learner motorists must have completed a minimum of five practical lessons before booking the simulator training.

“The simulator training provides learner motorists with the opportunity to practise defensive driving or riding in a safe and controlled environment,” the police said.

This is part of efforts to help learner drivers and motorcyclists better prepare for various road situations, and to inculcate good driving habits in them, they added.

The simulator training will be available at the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, Bukit Batok Driving Centre and Singapore Safety Driving Centre.