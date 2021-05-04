Private members' club 1880 apologises for ‘insensitive’ question on George Floyd’s murder in pub quiz

SINGAPORE: Private members' club 1880 has apologised for including an “insensitive and inappropriate” question about the murder of African-American George Floyd in a pub quiz it held, according to an Instagram post it put up on Monday (May 3).

The question was about the trial of Derek Chauvin – the American former police officer convicted of murdering Floyd – and how long he had his knee on Floyd’s neck, the club said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Last night, 1880 made a mistake. We are incredibly sorry for this,” read the post, signed off by the club’s chief executive officer Jean Low.

“The question was insensitive and inappropriate. The very mention of this subject matter was completely out of line and showed a serious lack of judgement.”

The killing of George Floyd last year had sparked waves of protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club said it takes full responsibility for the incident, adding: “We apologise unreservedly to each and every one of you and are very sorry that you had to experience this at all, especially within our community.”

The incident was also “not a reflection of (its) values”, said the club, which opened in 2017.

“1880 is about creating connections and inspiring conversations that help us understand one another better, united by a shared willingness to end dogma. On this day we failed.

“We will work hard to learn from this and commit to taking all necessary steps to re-establish your trust in us.”

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA USERS UP IN ARMS

Members of the club expressed outrage at the incident.

One member, who only wanted to be known as Jason, said: “I found it very upsetting, extremely insensitive and extremely disappointing, given the times we are in.

"(The George Floyd case) is something that happened extremely recently and has been a catalyst for conversations around race and equality."

He added that his disappointment stems from the fact that there were several stages at which someone could have caught the inappropriate question before it was asked.

“Someone had to think about it, write it down, and put it forward as one to be asked. Someone would have to look at it and provide approval, and ultimately there was someone who asked it.

“Anybody who feels a loss of life is something to be trivialised is very disappointing,” said Jason, who is in his late 30s.



Some social media users were more forgiving, with one saying: “To err is human, to forgive divine. Kudos for being accountable.”

But one Instagram user said: “Being accountable is far more than a public apology … Do more, do better, make changes!”

CNA has contacted 1880 for comment.