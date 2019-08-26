Singapore Airlines bans some older 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops from flights

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has banned some older models of Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops from its flights after the company recalled certain units with batteries that pose fire risks.



Travellers are not allowed to bring the affected models either as hand-carry or in checked baggage until the battery has been verified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer, the airline said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 25).



Apple said in June it would recall a "limited number" of 15-inch MacBook Pro units as their batteries were susceptible to overheating. The units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

"Please visit Apple’s MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program page to get more information on whether your product is affected, as well as on the available battery replacement options," SIA said in its statement.



MacBook Pro owners can use their laptop's serial number to check on Apple's website if the product is affected by the recall.

The recall does not affect other units or Mac notebooks, Apple said.

Following Apple's recall, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) banned the affected laptops on all flights.

"The FAA is aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops," the agency's spokesman said on Aug 12, adding that the agency has "alerted airlines about the recall".