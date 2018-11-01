Singapore Airlines to begin non-stop flights to Seattle next September

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will begin non-stop flights to Seattle on Sep 3 next year, its fourth non-stop destination in the United States.

The move comes amid efforts by SIA to expand its operations and network reach in the US, where it already flies non-stop to San Francisco and New York, the airline said in a press release on Thursday (Nov 1). SIA will begin non-stop flights to Los Angeles on Friday.

“Our new non-stop flights to Seattle are another demonstration of our commitment to expand our operations in the important US market and grow our network reach," said SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong.

"The new services will also further strengthen the Singapore hub by providing customers faster and more convenient connectivity from key markets such as Southeast Asia, South Asia and Australasia to North America,” Mr Goh said.

The non-stop Singapore-Seattle flights will operate three times a week after it is launched in September next year, before increasing to four times per week the following month.

Airbus A350-900 aircraft will be used on the route, fitted with 42 business class, 24 premium economy class and 187 economy class seats.

SIA will operate 53 flights per week to the US by December 2018, including 27 non-stop Singapore-US services. With the introduction of the new Seattle flights next year, the total frequency will increase to 57 flights per week.

The Singapore-Seattle tickets will be made available for sale progressively from Nov 7 through the various distribution channels, it added.

SIA resumed the world's longest commercial flight after five years last month, with a near-19 hour non-stop from Singapore to New York.

Singapore Airlines had abandoned the marathon Newark and Los Angeles routes in 2013 when high fuel prices made the use of four-engine Airbus A340-500 jets uneconomic.