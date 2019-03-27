SIA Group CEO apologises for deployment of oxygen masks on Scoot flight to Taipei

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines Group CEO Goh Choon Phong on Wednesday (Mar 27) apologised for the "anxiety and inconvenience" caused by the activation of oxygen masks on board Scoot flight TR996.

“We acknowledge that this precautionary measure by our pilots has caused anxiety and inconvenience to our passengers and for this, we apologise,” he said. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our passengers for their patience and understanding.”

The pilots were flying an Airbus A320-200 carrying 178 passengers from Singapore to Taipei, when the incident occurred.



Flight TR996 had its oxygen masks activated as it landed at Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday. No one was injured, though a passenger reported that her baby had vomited during the descent.

Scoot also gave an update on the incident, saying a slight dip in cabin pressure occurred when pilots switched on a back-up power unit. This was to prevent an overweight landing due to excess fuel, the airline said.

“While there was no impact to the safety of the flight, the pilots decided to deploy the oxygen masks to err on the side of caution, taking into consideration the passengers’ safety as a priority,” it added.

“Scoot would also like to thank the authorities and ground partners at Taipei airport for their assistance.”

The aircraft has since been grounded for investigations. Additional tests will be conducted before the aircraft is returned to service.