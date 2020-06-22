SIA passengers from some cities in China, Japan and South Korea can transit through Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA), SilkAir and Scoot passengers flying from selected cities in China, Japan and South Korea can now transit through Changi Airport.

The approved cities are Hong Kong, Chongqing, Guangzhou and Shanghai in China, Osaka and Tokyo (Narita International Airport) in Japan, and Seoul in South Korea, SIA announced on its website on Saturday (Jun 22).

This is in addition to transit flights from selected cities in New Zealand and Australia that were announced on Jun 11.



The updated list of approved cities is as follows:

(Table: Singapore Airlines)

SIA announced on its website that the transit flights are only for outbound journeys from the approved cities.

"Passengers will not be able to transit from other points in the SIA Group network through Singapore into these cities."

Transfers in Singapore are also only allowed on flights between airlines within the SIA Group, namely SIA, SilkAir and Scoot.



Currently, transfers to and from flights operated by other airlines are not permitted.

SAFE TRANSIT

SIA had on Jun 11 announced that transit and non-transit passengers will be kept apart at Changi Airport "to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff".

Transit passengers will receive wristbands indicating their access to the designated transit holding area.



If the transit time is less than 75 minutes, passengers will be ushered directly to their boarding gate.

"For transit times of more than 75 minutes, they will be ushered to a designated transit holding area at their departure terminal before boarding their connecting flight," said SIA.

The passengers will not be able to make any stops along the way and will have to stay within the transit holding area at all times.



When boarding the plane, transit passengers will first board the aircraft, followed by non-transit passengers.

SIA added that on the plane, there will be dedicated seating zones to separate the transit and non-transit passengers.

"Passengers should remain in their designated zone throughout the flight," said the airline.

"Upon arrival, non-transit passengers will disembark first followed by transit passengers."