Singapore Airlines ditches auto inclusion of travel insurance following customer feedback

SINGAPORE: National carrier Singapore Airlines removed the auto inclusion of travel insurance on its website on Tuesday (Jan 30) following negative feedback from customers, Singapore Airlines has confirmed.

The online booking feature, which automatically includes travel insurance unless customers click to opt out, was introduced last year.

Some customers took to online forums complaining that the auto inclusion of travel insurance was not obvious while they were in the process of booking their flights and that it was only seen in the summary on the payment page if they clicked on “more details".

In a statement, Singapore Airlines said that they had “taken customer feedback into account”, and amended the booking flow on their website “to offer travel insurance as an ‘opt-in’, rather than ‘opt-out’, feature”.

This is the second time in as many months that the airline has backpedaled on a policy after negative feedback.

Earlier this year, it announced that it would charge some passengers a credit card service fee for flights departing from Singapore. The fee would be 1.3 per cent of the total fare amount, capped at S$50, for those who purchased the airline’s lowest tier tickets, Economy Lite.

A day later, Singapore Airlines U-turned on its decision following criticism by customers, and cancelled the planned implementation of credit card fees for flights departing from Singapore.