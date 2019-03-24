Home-bound Singapore Airlines flight from Newark cancelled after aerobridge collision

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines flight that was home-bound from Newark on Saturday (Mar 23) was cancelled after an aerobridge collided with the plane while it was parked.

The carrier said that flight SQ22 was parked at the designated parking bay in Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving from Singapore when the aerobridge "came into contact" with the left engine of the plane.

"The incident happened while the aerobridge was being connected to the aircraft door for passengers to disembark," the airline said in a statement.

All 150 passengers and 17 crew disembarked without incident, SIA said, adding that the aircraft was grounded for repairs.

The return flight SQ21 was cancelled, with alternative flight arrangements made for the 141 passengers who were affected.

In a notice to affected passengers, the airline said that they would be provided with a buffet breakfast at the Marriott Newark hotel while awaiting details of the rescheduled flight.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your kind understanding," Singapore Airlines said.



Flight SQ22 is Singapore Airlines' near-19 hour non-stop service to New York. Launched in 2018, it is the current world's longest commercial flight.

Singapore Airlines is the first airline in the world to operate the Airbus 350-900ULR (ultra-long-range) aircraft.

