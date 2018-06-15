Singapore Airlines flight to Melbourne delayed after slide 'unexpectedly deployed'

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Singapore to Melbourne was delayed after an evacuation slide was "unexpectedly deployed" on Friday (Jun 15).

Flight SQ247, a Boeing 777 operating between Singapore, Melbourne and Wellington, was being pushed back for departure from the gate at 7.45pm when the incident happened, said an SIA spokesperson in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



Advertisement

There were 243 passengers and 13 crew on board. No one was injured, the spokesperson confirmed.



SIA added that a replacement aircraft would be deployed for the flight and that its departure time was rescheduled for 9.30pm.



"We are looking into the cause of the slide deployment," the spokesperson added.