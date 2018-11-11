Singapore Airlines flight to Osaka delayed nearly 6 hours due to refuelling issue

SINGAPORE: Passengers on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Singapore to Osaka were stranded for nearly six hours on Sunday morning (Nov 11) after the plane was delayed due to a refuelling issue.

Flight SQ618, which was an Airbus A380, was scheduled to depart Singapore at 1.30am local time.

It eventually took off at 7.13am after a replacement aircraft was deployed, said an SIA spokesperson in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



"All passengers were served light refreshments prior to boarding," he added.

Twitter user Matthew Moyle-Croft said at around 2am that he was "brutally unimpressed" with SIA staff's attitude to passengers during the delay.

Replying to the tweet, SIA apologised and thanked him for "bearing with us in the interim".

"We have notified the ground staff about your concerns. They will provide more information when ready," said SIA.

@SingaporeAir what’s going on with sq618? Brutally unimpressed with staff attitude to passengers when your aircraft doesn’t work — Matthew Moyle-Croft (@moylecroft) November 10, 2018



