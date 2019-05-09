Singapore Airlines flight to Delhi hit with 'hydraulic system issue' before landing

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight operating from Singapore to Delhi experienced a “hydraulic system issue” prior to landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday (May 8) evening, the airline said in response to CNA's queries.

SIA added that the SQ406 flight, an Airbus A380, had to be towed to the parking bay after landing.

A “normal disembarkation” was subsequently carried out for the flight, SIA said.



"The crew did not declare an emergency, and we would like to reiterate that at no point were any of the passengers or crew on board in any danger," SIA said.



Earlier media reports had said that a "full emergency" was declared on the aircraft, and that the plane made an emergency landing.



The aircraft, which was carrying 203 passengers and 25 crew members, landed in Delhi at 8.21pm (10.51pm, Singapore time), according to flight tracking website flightradar24.



The same aircraft is scheduled for flight SQ403 to Singapore, according to SIA. However, the flight has been delayed and passengers will be provided with accommodation and assistance for alternate travel connections, the airline added.

"Singapore Airlines sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused," SIA said.

