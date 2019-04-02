Singapore Airlines grounds two Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner jets due to engine issues

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has removed two SIA 787-10 Dreamliner planes from service after routine inspections revealed issues with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines, the carrier said in a statement on Tuesday (Apr 2).

“During recent routine inspections of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines on Singapore Airlines’ Boeing 787-10 fleet, premature blade deterioration was found on some engines," SIA said.



Advertisement

"As safety is our top priority, the SIA Group, in consultation with Rolls-Royce, proactively identified other Trent 1000 TEN engines in the Group’s 787 fleet to undergo precautionary inspections."

The airline added: "All of these engine inspections on SIA’s 787-10 fleet have now been completed, and a remaining check will be completed on a Scoot 787-9 by Apr 3.

"Pending engine replacements, two SIA 787-10 aircraft have been removed from service."



SIA said that flights to destinations served by the 787-10 fleet have been affected as a result, and that it would operate other aircraft for these flights to minimise schedule disruption to customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"However, as capacity may be lower on replacement aircraft, some customers may be affected and they will be contacted accordingly," said SIA.



"We regret the inconvenience caused and sincerely apologise to customers whose travel plans are affected, and seek their understanding."



SIA said it is working closely with Rolls-Royce, as well as relevant authorities for additional follow-up actions and precautionary measures that may be required going forward.

SIA first took delivery of the first of its 49 Boeing 787-10 aircraft in March 2018. The aircraft entered commercial service in April 2018, with SIA saying that it was investing S$458 million to introduce new cabin products for the first 20 aircraft.