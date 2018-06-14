Singapore Airlines investigating allegations made by passenger on delayed flight

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday (Jun 14) said it was looking into claims that its cabin crew were rude to passengers on board a delayed flight to India.

Flight SQ516 was delayed by almost three hours last Friday due to "technical issues on the ground", said an SIA spokesperson in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



Facebook user Chandni Doulatramani, who was a passenger on the plane operating from Singapore to Kolkata, claimed that SIA crew members were rude to passengers when asked about the delay.



"When we confronted the cabin crew, they had no answers, rudely shut us up, (and) threatened to call the cops to arrest us," she said in the post on Tuesday.



According to the post, passengers were asked to board the aircraft only 20 minutes after the actual take-off time.

When passengers boarded, however, they were told that the air-conditioning was not working.

"Half an hour had passed with zero ventilation in an aircraft full of passengers," she said, adding the passengers around her included a pregnant lady as well as senior citizens.



She also claimed that two women were "profusely throwing up in the back of the plane".

She added that SIA did nothing to ease the passengers' discomfort.

"They refused us cold water and drinks until much later when we gathered around the pantry demanding for fizzy drinks to feel better."



She also described passengers as "being treated like prisoners, being asked to sit in our seats and wear our seatbelts".

"They told us if we were going to offload ourselves then we wouldn't be allowed back in and they would put us on another plane which was two days later and they wouldn't compensate us for any of it," she wrote.



The post is accompanied by a three-minute video which shows passengers standing and complaining to a man in uniform.



"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers on board," said SIA,

"With regards to the online post, we take these claims seriously and will be looking into them thoroughly.”





