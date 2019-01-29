SIA launches workspace for employees to develop digital ideas and solutions

SINGAPORE: In its push to embrace digitalisation, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is tapping ideas from employees on how the company can adopt innovation solutions.

Its digital innovation lab, called KrisLab, was officially launched on Tuesday (Jan 29), providing employees with a collaborative workspace for employees to develop their ideas further.

They can submit their proposals, and will be informed within five working days if they have made it to the prototyping stage.

“Once an idea is approved, seed funding along with expertise provided by the digital innovation lab team is provided to help further develop it into a prototype, before moving to the implementation stage,” said SIA in a media release.

SIA said it has received 180 submissions so far, with 50 of them approved to advance to the prototyping stage.



The SIA augmented reality colouring mobile application for children. (Photo: Singapore Airlines)

Some of the projects include an augmented reality colouring mobile application for children and an inventory tracking solution.

Another innovation being explored involves the use of virtual reality technology to allow designers to step on board to explore or change future cabin design concepts quickly.

KrisLab will serve as an innovation workspace for employees to develop and collaborate their ideas further. (Photo: Singapore Airlines)

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said: “In fact, we encourage all staff, wherever you are, however you think the idea could be touching on, to submit the idea because we think no idea is too small. Every idea is valuable to explore.”



To help develop their ideas, employees can also work with external communities such as start-ups and research institutions.

Mr Goh said he hopes that these ideas will help SIA in “all aspects of the airline operations”, such as customer service, predictive maintenance and human resource.

KrisLab is part of SIA’s digital innovation blueprint, launched a year ago to help the company in its push towards being the world’s leading digital airline.

Since then, Mr Goh said SIA has been working on four areas - nurturing a digital culture within the organisation, revamping its IT infrastructure, increasing IT delivery capabilities, as well as partnering external communities and industry partners.

The lab was designed by students of LASALLE College of the Arts through a design competition, and was officially launched by Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing.