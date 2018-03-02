Singapore Airlines to 'offer assistance' to passenger whose bag got broken into

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines will be offering assistance to a passenger whose suitcase was tampered with during a flight from Bali to Singapore, the airline said on Friday (Mar 2).

Rock violinist Katei Chang, 36, discovered his bag had been broken into after he retrieved it at baggage claim at Changi Airport.

"I got off a ship today in Bali and flew from Bali to Singapore on Singapore Airlines. When I picked up my luggage from the carousel in Singapore, I realised that the lock has been ripped off and my suitcase broken into," the Japan-born Australian national wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

He said that although nothing was stolen, his items had been "opened and tampered with", and he reported the incident to security and lost and found. Three other people on his flight had things stolen from their luggage, he added.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, Singapore Airlines said it would be "contacting the passenger to offer our assistance".

"The real scary thought isn't your belongings being stolen, it's the drugs/bombs that may be planted in your luggage without you knowing," said Mr Chang. An accompanying photo showed a close-up of his Transportation Security Administration-approved luggage lock with clear damage.

However, he drew flack from some netizens, who questioned why he had assumed the incident happened in Bali.

"Can you prove that it happened in Bali? Or could it be possible it happened at Singapore?" commented Facebook user Toni Tan.

"As you said yourself, and I quote: 'This could have happened to anyone and anywhere', so how did you jump to conclusion that this took place in Bali or by someone in Bali?" asked Facebook user Rulli Situmorang.

"The best objective guess is that someone did the damage between Bali AND Singapore, and it could've been done by anyone, not necessarily Balinese or Indonesian. It could've been done by Singapore Airlines ground handling crew, either in Bali or Singapore," he said.

"I'm not defending anyone, but to accuse something done by certain people without clear and hard evidence is also not right."

In later updates to his original post, Mr Chang also acknowledged that "this could have happened to anyone or anywhere", but went on to say that "unfortunately today, it happened in Bali Indonesia".

He also added that the director and operator of the Bali airport had reached out to him and were investigating further, while Singapore Airlines' baggage assistance service in Changi Airport had "done a full report as well".

"I'm glad that this topic has gotten people talking," Mr Chang told Channel NewsAsia on Friday. "But I'm a little upset that some people are talking about the wrong issues. Name calling and bad-mouthing other countries."

"Even calling me a racist, where in my original post, I never said anything about one particular nationality."

When asked what he had hoped to achieve by posting about the incident, Mr Chang said he had wanted to share the incident to help other travellers.

"All I wanted to do was to share my story. Let people know what to do when this happens to them. And give advice to those travelling to different countries," he said.

"(I hope) that this sort of thing won't happen to anyone else in the future."

As of Friday morning, neither Singapore Airlines nor Changi Airport have reached out to Mr Chang, he said, adding that he has already lodged a luggage damage report at Singapore Airlines' baggage assistance service office in Changi Airport.