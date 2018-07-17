Singapore Airlines named world’s best airline in Skytrax awards

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) was on Tuesday (Jul 17) named the world’s best airline in Skytrax’s 2018 World Airline Awards, retaking the position it last held in 2008.

Qatar Airways, which was top last year, came in second. Japan's ANA was in third place.

Advertisement

SIA has been moving up the rankings in recent years – it came in third in 2016 and was placed second in 2017.

The Singapore carrier also took top spot for three other categories - best airline in Asia, world’s best first class and best first class airline seat.



The awards are based on surveys of more than 20 million travellers, who rated more than 335 airlines between August 2017 and May 2018.

This is the fourth time that SIA has been named world’s best airline by the London-based research firm, after wins in 2004, 2007 and 2008.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A key 'wow' factor for customers is consistency and this proved to a real asset for Singapore Airlines who scored highly across both product and service,” said Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted.

Accepting the award at a ceremony in London on Tuesday, SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said: “I dedicate it to the 26,000 SIA Group employees who focus every day on delivering the world’s best travel experience to our customers.”

