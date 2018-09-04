Singapore Airlines cancels Osaka flights as typhoon floods Kansai International Airport

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) cancelled several flights to and from the Japanese city of Osaka on Tuesday (Sep 4) after heavy rain caused by Typhoon Jebi flooded Kansai International Airport.

The airport is closed. Runways and parts of its basement have been flooded by high waves, said a Japanese transport ministry official.



In a Facebook post, SIA advised its customers to defer non-essential travel to Osaka as the flooding situation may be prolonged.



The affected flights are SQ622 and SQ623 on Sep 4, and flights SQ618 and SQ619 on Sep 5.



“Customers are advised to update their contact details or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status,” SIA said.



It added that travellers should check the SIA website regularly for updates on flights beyond Sep 5.



“Customers travelling to and from Osaka between Sep 4 and Sep 7, 2018 can contact their nearest SIA ticket office if they would like to rebook to other SIA points in Japan or request a refund of their tickets. The new travel date must commence on or before Sep 30, 2018,” said the airline.



The strong winds and high tides also sent a 2,591-tonne tanker crashing into a bridge connecting Kansai airport, which is built on a man-made island in a bay, to the mainland. The bridge was damaged but the tanker was empty and none of its crew was injured, the coast guard said.



In a travel advisory, Cathay Pacific said that all transportation services to and from the airport have been suspended.



More than 700 flights have been cancelled, along with scores of ferries and trains, NHK reported. Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Hiroshima have been suspended



The typhoon made landfall on Shikoku, the smallest main island, at around noon local time. It raked across the western part of the largest main island, Honshu, near the city of Kobe, several hours later, before heading out to the Sea of Japan in the evening.



At least six people have been killed and dozens injured.

