Singapore Airlines warns of phishing website offering free air tickets

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Sunday (Jan 13) warned customers against falling victim to a website claiming to be from the airline and promising free air tickets.

In a Facebook post, SIA said that the website would ask users for their personal data.

Advertisement

“We have reported the site to be taken down and would like to advise customers to exercise discretion when revealing personal data to unverified sources,” the post said.

“These websites, emails and calls should be verified if in doubt. Please send us details on our social media channels or via this link http://singaporeair.com/en_UK/feedback-enquiry/.”

SIA also advised customers to be careful of social media posts and phishing websites that bear similarities to their official website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not the first time the airline has warned customers of various phishing scams that uses its name to request personal data.

In 2017, a message saying that Singapore Airlines was giving away free First Class tickets for its 45th anniversary made the rounds on WhatsApp, days after the airline launched its new first class suites.

That year, it also warned that scammers pretending to be its employees were calling and emailing members of the public to phish for personal information.

In another scam in 2017, emails claiming that SIA was giving away free tickets in celebration of its 70th anniversary made the rounds, prompting the airline to release an advisory.