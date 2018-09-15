Singapore Airlines flight from Melbourne cancelled after pilot failed alcohol test

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Melbourne to Wellington was cancelled on Saturday morning (Sep 15) after the pilot failed an alcohol test.

Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority had conducted a random drug and alcohol test on all crew members before the flight, and the pilot "did not pass the test due to having higher than suitable blood alcohol limit", said an SIA spokesperson in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



"The pilot in question has been suspended from all operations until an investigation is undertaken," SIA added.

Flight SQ247 was scheduled to depart Melbourne at 7am local time on Saturday and arrive in Wellington at 12.20pm.

The return flight SQ248 on Saturday was also cancelled, said SIA.

Some passengers affected by the flight cancellation took to social media to express their frustrations, saying that they were not informed for several hours about alternative arrangements such as booking a new flight.



"Probably my most frustrating experience in an airport ... just left the Melbourne airport after 6h waiting," said one passenger on Twitter.



@SingaporeAir probably my most frustrating experience in an airport..just left the Melbourne airport after 6h waiting. Let's see how the claims service works...low expectations though..#sq247 — Jorge Gil (@_gil_87) September 15, 2018

@SingaporeAir terrible service on your cancelled Melbourne to Wellington flight this morning. No options given to stranded customers except to call your useless booking line! Hotel fees and taxi fares all lost not to mention a day of holiday. Appalling service — Rachel (@racheleelene) September 15, 2018

"We sincerely apologise to those affected by the cancellation of these flights. However, the safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority," said the SIA spokesperson.

"We are currently working with those customers whose travel has been inconvenienced to find suitable alternate travel arrangements as soon as possible," SIA added.