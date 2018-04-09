Singapore Airlines ranked best airline in the world by TripAdvisor

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines was named the number one airline in the world in the annual Travellers’ Choice Awards by travel site TripAdvisor.

In a press release on Monday (Apr 9), TripAdvisor said that the national carrier was also recognised as the world's best first class and economy carrier. Qatar Airways was rated the best business class carrier, while Air New Zealand was ranked the highest for premium economy class.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said the national carrier was "honoured" to receive the title of best airline in the world.



"The award is a validation of the hard work and dedication of our thousands of staff all around the world, who focus their attention every day on ensuring that Singapore Airlines remains competitive on a global level," he added.

Award winners were determined among 69 airlines using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travellers worldwide, over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor Flights, according to the American travel site.



The top 10 on the list of airlines globally are:



Singapore Airlines, Singapore Air New Zealand, New Zealand Emirates, United Arab Emirates Japan Airlines, Japan EVA Air, Taiwan Southwest Airlines, United States Jet2.com, United Kingdom Qatar Airways, Qatar Azul, Brazil Korean Air, South Korea

Among the top 10, four airlines - Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines, EVA Air and Korean Air - were Asian carriers, while another two - Emirates and Qatar Airways - were from the Middle East.

