Singapore Airlines to launch S$50 million upgrade of its Changi Airport Terminal 3 lounges

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) customers can look forward to bigger spaces, upgraded facilities and more food selections when they visit SIA lounges at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from 2021.

The airline said on Thursday (Jul 4) it will spend more than S$50 million to revamp its SilverKris and KrisFlyer lounges to make them look "modern yet homely". Hospitality designer Hirsch Bedner Associates has been engaged to "inject a fresh look", SIA said.



“The new lounges will offer more generous open spaces, upgraded facilities and a wide array of F&B selections, all tailored to the needs and preferences of our customers," the airline added in a news release.

Artist impression of Singapore Airlines' new Changi Airport T3 lounge (Photo: Hirsch Bedner Associates)

The new Business Class lounge will be expanded and will have different zones to cater to travellers with different needs.

"Customers with a short transit can have a light snack in a relaxed cafe setting, while those with more time to spend may explore a full selection of Asian and international cuisines in the dining hall," the airline said.



It will also include a full-service bar that will double up as a self-service breakfast station in the morning. For those looking to catch a nap, a rest area with chaise lounges will be provided for customers.

Artist impression of Singapore Airlines' new Changi Airport T3 lounge (Photo: Hirsch Bedner Associates)

First Class customers will be treated to a new flagship bar and a full-service fine dining section within the lounge. Krisflyer Gold lounges will double in size and include dedicated work spaces, as well as large al fresco seating and dining areas. It will also be equipped with restrooms and showers.

“With extensive research and feedback garnered from our customers, we have re-looked and re-envisioned our customer journey to develop this new design concept for our lounges at Terminal 3,” said Mr Marvin Tan, SIA's senior vice president for Customer Services and Operations.

"The project is a key part of our commitment to constantly elevate the customer experience, on the ground as well as in the air, and we look forward to revealing the exciting new offerings as construction progresses."

Renovation is set to start in August and is expected to be completed by mid-2021.