Singapore Airlines investigating after reports that passenger found tooth in plane meal

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines on Wednesday (Feb 27) said it was investigating after a passenger on board one of its flights reportedly found a human tooth in his in-flight meal.

"Singapore Airlines is aware that a customer travelling on flight SQ248 from Wellington to Melbourne on Tuesday, Feb 26, found what appeared to be a foreign object in their meal," said an SIA spokesperson in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

The airline's remarks come in response to reports that a man found what appeared to be a human tooth in his plane meal while flying home to Melbourne on Tuesday.

The man, Mr Bradley Button, told Australian media that he was eating the rice in his in-flight meal when he heard a crunch and spat out a tooth.

"The flight attendant that attended to me was adamant that she needed to take it away for testing and was trying to tell me that it was a small rock, when it was without a shadow of a doubt a tooth," SBS News reported him as saying.

"Then I was given a $75 voucher that I could only use on duty free in Singapore Airlines flights."

In its response, SIA said it was currently investigating the incident and had sent the object for analysis.

"Once the results of the analysis are known we will determine what the most appropriate course of action to take is," said the spokesperson.

The airline also apologised to Mr Button for the "negative experience and for the inconvenience this has caused".

"We expect all of our meals to meet a consistently high standard and we are disappointed in this discovery."



Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Mr Button for more details.