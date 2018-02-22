SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has picked Perth as the second destination for its new 787 aircraft.

The national carrier said on Thursday (Feb 22) that flights to the Australian city using the new fleet are expected to begin in May for one of its four daily flights between Singapore and Perth.



Earlier this month, the company announced that Osaka, Japan will be the first destination for its new Boeing 787-10s.

The 787-10s will seat 337 customers in two classes, with 36 Business Class and 301 Economy Class seats.



Prior to flying to Osaka and Perth, the planes will also be used on selected flights to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur for crew training, SIA said.



SIA has ordered 49 of the 787-10s from US aviation giant Boeing, and will be the world's first airline to operate the fleet.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The first aircraft is due for delivery from Boeing's production facility in Charleston, South Carolina, next month.

