Singapore Girl still 'current' says SIA, as it appoints brand agencies

SINGAPORE: An emphasis on customer service as well as the "iconic" Singapore Girl remain "current" and continue to set Singapore Airlines apart in its industry, the airline said on Thursday (Jan 31) as it announced the appointment of two agencies to work on its branding.

The company announced it had selected two agencies under the Omnicom group - TBWA and PHD - for creative and media services following a six-month pitch process.

Advertisement

"As we carried out our review it was clear that our underlying branding approach, which consists of the iconic Singapore Girl and an emphasis on customer service as a crucial differentiator, remains current and continues to set us apart in our industry,” said Mr Campbell Wilson, Singapore Airlines' senior vice-president of sales and marketing.

“We are confident that TBWA and PHD will now be able to creatively execute that promise with a more modern touch, bringing about an evolution in our branding and marketing communications.”

The Singapore Girl, conceptualised by Batey Ads in 1972, has been the face of Singapore Airlines for more than 40 years.



Advertisement

Advertisement

TBWA - which previously provided creative services to Singapore Airlines - and PHD will jointly provide overall strategy, creative, media planning and content narrative solutions under one holding group on a five-year contract, said Singapore Airlines.

The appointments will take effect from Apr 1.

The selection process initiated in August last year saw 11 agency groups bidding.

Singapore Airlines has embarked on a major transformation plan to revive earnings amid a highly competitive environment.

Last May, the airline announced that its regional wing SilkAir would be merged with its parent brand after undergoing a major cabin upgrade.