SIA plane suffers damage on landing in Yangon airport after suspected tail strike

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane was undergoing repairs after suffering damage due to a "suspected tail strike" in Myanmar last Monday (Nov 25).

In an email to CNA on Wednesday, an SIA spokesperson said that flight SQ998 from Singapore was landing in Yangon International Airport when the incident happened.



A tail strike is when the tail of a plane comes into contact with the runway either during takeoff or landing.

"The aircraft taxied to the terminal uneventfully and all passengers disembarked normally," said the SIA spokesperson.

Engineers assessed the damage to the Airbus A330-300 and a relief aircraft was sent to Yangon to operate the return flight SQ997, the spokesperson said, adding that the plane departed at 6.23pm (local time).

"SIA continues to operate on the Singapore-Yangon route as scheduled."



The national carrier added that the occurrence is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of Myanmar (AAIB).



"SIA will cooperate closely with the AAIB and also conduct its own internal investigation," added the spokesperson.

Last Thursday, an SIA cargo plane's engine pod struck the ground while landing at Sydney Airport.

The incident took place as the Boeing B747-400 freighter aircraft "executed a go-around due to a rejected landing", SIA said on Wednesday in response to CNA's queries.



An investigation has been launched into the incident by Australian authorities.