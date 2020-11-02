SIA sees 'overwhelming demand' for training centre tour

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Monday (Nov 2) it has closed bookings for tours of its training facilities due to "overwhelming demand".

The airline said it received more than 6,800 individual registrations after bookings opened on Sunday at 10am. Each registration can have a group of up to five people.



This is far more than the tour capacity. The training facilities can accommodate up to 500 customers each day due to COVID-19 safe distancing measures, said SIA.

The tours will take place over two weekends - on Nov 21, Nov 22, Nov 28 and Nov 29.

All five add-on options - including a flight simulator experience, wine appreciation session and a grooming workshop - also received "an overwhelming response and are currently oversubscribed", said the airline.

"Successful customers will receive an email within three working days, and they must submit their payment within 48 hours to confirm their booking," said SIA.

"All tours and add-on options will be assigned on a first-come-first-served basis and confirmed upon payment."



Admission tickets are priced at S$30 for adults and S$15 for children, excluding GST and without the add-on options.



The tour is part of initiatives launched by SIA last month to engage customers who have not been able to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a dining experience on an A380, as well as a home delivery service featuring its first class and business class meals.



SIA said on Monday that for its home delivery service, it received more than 500 orders to date, with around two-thirds for the first-class packages.

"SIA is grateful for the extremely strong support from our customers, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Inside Singapore Airlines experience," said the airline.

