SIA, SilkAir passengers from some Australian, New Zealand cities allowed to transit through Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir passengers flying from selected cities in Australia and New Zealand are now allowed to transit through Changi Airport.

SIA announced on its website that such transit flights are only for outbound journeys and will take effect from Thursday (Jun 11).

"Passengers will not be able to transit from other points in the SIA Group network through Singapore into these cities," said the national carrier.



The cities in Australia include Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth (via Scoot) and Sydney, while the New Zealand cities are Auckland and Christchurch.

Transfers are also only allowed on flights between airlines within the SIA Group - SIA, SilkAir and Scoot.

Currently, transfers to and from flights operated by other airlines are not allowed.



TRANSIT, NON-TRANSIT PASSENGERS TO BE KEPT APART

In its announcement, SIA said that transit and non-transit passengers will be kept apart at Changi Airport.

"This is to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff," said the airline.

When passengers transit through Changi Airport, they will be given a wristband indicating their access to the designated transit holding area.

If the transit time is less than 75 minutes, the passengers will be ushered directly to their boarding gate.

"For transit times of more than 75 minutes, they will be ushered to a designated transit holding area at their departure terminal before boarding their connecting flight," said SIA.

The passengers will not be able to make any stops along the way and will have to stay within the transit holding area at all times.



When boarding the plane, transit passengers will first board the aircraft, followed by non-transit passengers.

SIA added that on the plane, there will be dedicated seating zones to separate the transit and non-transit passengers.

"Passengers should remain in their designated zone throughout the flight," said the airline.

"Upon arrival, non-transit passengers will disembark first followed by transit passengers."



