Singapore Airlines steward arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gold

NEW DELHI: A Singapore Airlines cabin crew member was arrested at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday (Jan 22) after he was reportedly caught smuggling gold.

According to an Indian Express report on Wednesday, customs officials recovered 1.05kg of gold worth 3.1 million rupees (S$64,000) after searching the suspect.

"He was arrested and gold has been seized as per Customs Act,” the joint commissioner of customs Anubha Singh said.

A Singapore Airlines spokesperson confirmed to Channel NewsAsia that a member of its cabin crew operating on flight SQ402 on Monday was detained by Delhi customs authorities.

"Singapore Airlines will provide full co-operation to the investigating authorities. We are unable to provide details of the crew member concerned due to confidentiality reasons," SIA added.

The airline also stated that any disciplinary action on the crew member will be determined depending upon the outcome of investigations, based on established company guidelines.



Investigations have revealed that the crew member had intended to hand over the gold to an agent at a prominent hotel in Delhi.

“He would get S$500 for this,” a senior official said, adding that the steward had worn the gold items - a chain and bangles - under his uniform.



According to the Indian Express, the suspect is believed to have committed a similar offence on Jan 8 but was not caught then.

