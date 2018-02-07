Singapore Airshow crash: Changi Airport reports photos circulating online to police

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Wednesday (Feb 7) it is aware that photos of an aircraft that crashed while taking off for the Singapore Airshow are "in circulation".

In response to media queries from Channel NewsAsia, a CAG spokesperson confirmed that photography and videography on the airside are restricted and has reported the matter to the police.

The plane, which was part of the Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles aerobatic team, crashed and caught fire at the side of Changi Airport's Runway 1 on Tuesday afternoon before it caught fire.

The aircraft was taking off for the flying display programme at the Singapore Airshow when the incident happened.



Close-up photos, which appear to have been taken from the runway, have emerged online. They show the KAI T-50 Golden Eagle plane lying upside down on the grass which is covered with white foam.



The photos were circulating on WhatsApp before it was posted on Facebook by user Mohamed Akbar. They were removed by Tuesday night.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The airport's emergency service put out the fire while the pilot sustained light injuries.

On Tuesday night, CAG had confirmed that a total of 170 flights were delayed for at least an hour as a result of the incident.

