Korean plane taking part in Singapore Airshow skids, crashes at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: An aircraft that was taking part in the Singapore Airshow caught fire after an accident at Changi Airport on Tuesday (Feb 6) afternoon.



The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that at 1.24pm, an aircraft from the Black Eagles aerobatic team from the Republic of Korea Air Force skidded and crashed into the grass verge at the side of Changi Airport's Runway 1 and caught fire.

The aircraft was taking off for the flying display programme at the Singapore Airshow when the incident happened, CAAS said.



"The pilot sustained light injuries and is being treated," it added.

Eyewitness Gerald Searle, 51, was at the airport waiting for his flight to Australia when he saw the accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I saw the plane spin sideways, flip over and then slide down the runway upside down," said Mr Searle. "It burst into flames, though most at the rear."

Close-up photos, which appear to have been taken from the runway, have emerged online. They show the KAI T-50 Golden Eagle plane lying upside down on the grass which is covered with white foam.

A South Korean plane taking part in the Singapore Airshow 2018 skidded and crashed at Changi Airport on Tuesday (Feb 6). (Photo: Facebook / Mohamed Akbar)

In an advisory posted on its Facebook page, Changi Aiport Group (CAG) said that the airport's emergency service put out the fire.



Runway 1 is closed until further notice, CAG added.



It said in a subsequent update that "a number of departure and arrival flights will be delayed over the next few hours".

"Passengers are advised to check the latest flight information on changiairport.com or iChangi app. Our customer service teams are on ground to provide assistance if needed," said CAG.



"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Thai Airways flight TG414, which was scheduled to depart at 3.55pm for Bangkok, was delayed until 7pm. The aircraft could not land because of the incident, Channel NewsAsia understands.

According to the Changi Airport website, a number of AirAsia flights were also delayed by about two to three hours, including flight AK706 to Kuala Lumpur, flight FD356 to Bangkok and flight QZ362 to Bandung.

Other delayed flights include a Lion Air departure to Jakarta (JT155) and a SilkAir flight to Penang (MI352).



The South Korean Air Force has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident as well as the potential damage caused, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

