Singapore airspace to be restricted during Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: Singapore airspace will be restricted during the planned US-North Korea summit, said a notice to airmen posted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday (Jun 6).

The notice said airspace over Singapore will be temporarily restricted for parts of Jun 11, 12 and 13. Singapore is set to host a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Capella Hotel on Sentosa island on Jun 12.

Advertisement

All aircraft arriving into Singapore Changi Airport will be required to reduce speed and face some restrictions on runway use "for reasons of national security," the notice said.

The Changi Airport could not immediately confirm the details of the notice.