Singapore airspace to be restricted during Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: Singapore airspace will be restricted during the planned US-North Korea summit, said a notice to airmen posted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday (Jun 6).

The notice said airspace over Singapore will be temporarily restricted for parts of Jun 11, 12 and 13. Singapore is set to host a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Capella Hotel on Sentosa island on Jun 12.

All aircraft arriving into Singapore Changi Airport will be required to reduce speed and face some restrictions on runway use "for reasons of national security," the notice said.

A separate notice on the ICAO website warned aviators to keep clear of the Paya Lebar Air Base, a military facility in the island's east that has been used by US presidents on past visits. The notice said aircraft that breach the restrictions "may be intercepted".

As part of its preparations for the summit, Singapore has designated certain parts of city as “special event areas” for Jun 10 to 14. These include the central region, which is home to its foreign ministry, the US embassy and several hotels, and Sentosa Island in the south, where the summit is scheduled to take place.

Items such as remotely piloted aircraft and public address systems will be prohibited in these areas throughout this period.

Changi Airport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore could not immediately confirm the details of the airspace restriction notice.