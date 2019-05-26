Singapore and Guangdong discuss new areas of cooperation in culture, education

GUANGZHOU: Singapore and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong have discussed new areas of cooperation - including in culture, education and tourism.



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is on a eight-day visit to China, met Guangdong Party Secretary Li Xi in Guangzhou on Sunday (May 26) to also discuss greater collaboration in smart cities between both countries.



Both leaders welcomed the good progress in Singapore-Guangdong cooperation, including the upgrade of the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City to a state-level bilateral cooperation project in November last year.



“DPM Heng and Party Secretary Li expressed confidence that Singapore and Guangdong can build on the positive momentum in bilateral relations to further strengthen ties,” said Mr Heng’s press secretary.



Mr Li, who is part of the Communist Party of China’s politburo, also welcomed Singapore to further contribute to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.



This is Mr Heng's first visit to the country since becoming Deputy Prime Minister earlier this month.



“Choosing to visit Guangdong on your first visit shows the high level of importance attached to developing ties between Singapore and Guangdong,” said Mr Li.



On Monday, Mr Heng will visit the Guangzhou Knowledge City before heading to neighbouring Shenzhen.

Mr Heng's visit to China ends on My 29 and covers the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

